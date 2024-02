Is It Too Late to Buy SoundHound AI Stock Now?

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) companies, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks seem to garner much of the attention from media and investors. This cohort, which is comprised of mega-cap behemoths Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, are all playing a role in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) -- cloud computing, robotics, self-driving cars, semiconductors, and more.Savvy investors understand that there are a host of other potentially lucrative AI investments beyond the Magnificent Seven, though. One company that comes to mind is voice-recognition software application SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). The stock is up a whopping 85% so far in 2024.Can SoundHound AI stock keep up the momentum? Let's dig in and assess what's going on with the company and determine if investors still have a chance to profit from the action.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel