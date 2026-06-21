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21.06.2026 15:21:00
Is It Too Late to Buy SpaceX Stock?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX, took the world by storm when it started trading on the public markets. Following the first few days of trading, it's about a $2.5 trillion company, essentially tying it with Amazon as the world's fifth-largest company. That's a pretty impressive mark for a newly public business, but does it deserve to be there?Let's look at SpaceX to determine if now is the right time to buy, or if investors are better off being patient and waiting for this stock to come back down to earth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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