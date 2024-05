Is It Too Late to Buy Stock in the Newest Member of the $2 Trillion Club?

There are only seven companies in the world with a market capitalization of at least $1 trillion. Among these businesses, only Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have reached an even more exclusive club.No, I'm not talking about gaining access to the "Magnificent Seven" -- although each of those companies is in that club, too. All four of these tech giants have a market cap of at least $2 trillion, and Alphabet is the newest member to reach that milestone.Following an encouraging first-quarter earnings report, Alphabet's shares have soared as high as 9%. Is it too late for growth investors to scoop up shares in Alphabet since eclipsing a $2 trillion valuation?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel