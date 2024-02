Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock?

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were red-hot on the market over the past year, delivering eye-popping gains of 630% as of this writing. It's all thanks to the terrific growth that the company delivered because of the booming demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused server solutions. Even better, the stock should continue to climb higher following the company's release of its latest earnings report.Super Micro stock shot up another 12% after the release of its fiscal 2024 second-quarter results (for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023) on Jan. 29. Let's see why that was the case before checking if Super Micro remains worth buying after the tremendous gains it has clocked in the past year.Super Micro's fiscal Q2 revenue more than doubled year over year to $3.66 billion, compared to $1.80 billion in the prior-year quarter. The company also reported non-GAAP net income of $5.59 per share, a jump of 71% from the year-ago period. Wall Street was expecting $5.05 per share in earnings on $2.8 billion in revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel