Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock?

Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has run riot over the past year or so, and nowhere is that more evident than with Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also called Supermicro. The company, which provides specialty servers with the computational horsepower necessary to run AI systems, has seen its stock price explode, up an astonishing 757% over the past year as of the market close on Monday.At the same time, analysts are scrambling to update their financial models and price targets, as Supermicro's results continue to defy gravity.What does this mean for investors who sat out Supermicro's recent rally? Should they buy the stock in anticipation of further gains or avoid it entirely because of its recent run-up? Let's see what the evidence suggests.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel