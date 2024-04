Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock After It Soared 780%?

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have captivated investors over the past year thanks to their collective contributions to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Perhaps the most closely followed is Nvidia, which specializes in graphics processing units (GPU) and data center services. Both of these computer network applications are important pillars for generative AI.One of Nvidia's closest allies is IT infrastructure company Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) -- often known as Supermicro. Its business is experiencing something of a renaissance at the moment, and that's thanks to inbound business from Nvidia. With its shares having soared 780% over the last year, some investors may think the Supermicro train has left the station.Let's break down Supermicro's entire business and assess if now is a good opportunity buy shares in this artificial intelligence (AI) innovator.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel