Super Micro Computer Aktie

Super Micro Computer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

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09.05.2026 11:23:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock After Shares Soar?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares surged nearly 25% on March 5 following its fiscal Q3 earnings report, when the company reported a surprising recovery in its gross margins. With the move, the stock is up about 18% year to date, as of this writing.Let's dig into the company's results to see whether or not it's too late to buy the stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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