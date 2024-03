Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock Now?

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- always seem to find their names in the headlines.Among this small group, perhaps Nvidia is the most closely followed. The company manufactures high-end semiconductor chips called graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are used in a variety of generative AI applications, including the training of large language models and machine learning.One of Nvidia's closest allies is a much smaller company called Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). While Nvidia creates the technology powering semiconductors, Super Micro Computer plays an integral role behind the scenes related to how these chips fit into IT architecture such as server racks and storage clusters.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel