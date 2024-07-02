|
02.07.2024 11:10:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock Now?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), a company that's been around for 30 years, soared into the spotlight only in recent times. The company makes equipment such as servers, workstations, and full rack scale solutions -- and these and other items are in high demand thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) customers.As a result, earnings went from slow progression several years ago to high growth over the past few years. And Supermicro's share performance followed, soaring more than 4,000% in just five years. The S&P 500 even invited Supermicro into the index in the first half of the year -- proof the company has made it into the elite group of players driving growth.So Supermicro has become pretty successful, but considering the steep share price gains, is it too late to invest in the stock now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Super Micro Computer-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)