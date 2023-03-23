|
Is It Too Late to Buy Teladoc Stock?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) soared during the early stages of the pandemic -- and for good reason. People stayed home more and favored telemedicine appointments over in-office ones. As a result, Teladoc's business boomed, with revenue and visits climbing in the triple digits.Since then, Teladoc has maintained strong levels of growth. Revenue and visits have gained in the double digits quarter after quarter. But big goodwill impairment charges last year and the company's lack of profitability have hurt investors' appetite for the stock.Does this mean it's too late to buy? Let's find out.Continue reading
