28.03.2022 14:21:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?
If you had invested $100,000 in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) two years back, your investment would have grown by more than 10 times to $1.2 million today. Early Tesla investors are surely enjoying the stock's dramatic rise. But if you are among the ones who missed investing earlier, you must be wondering if it is already too late to invest in the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer.Let's discuss if it still makes sense to buy the stock.Founded in 2003, Tesla made its first annual profit, $721 million, in 2020. In 2021, the company's profit surged 665% to $5.5 billion. At the same time, its revenue grew 71% for the year. The strong growth was supported by an 87% increase in vehicle deliveries in 2021. Continue reading
