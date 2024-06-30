|
30.06.2024 14:35:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?
Since hitting a peak in 2021, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has struggled to build much, if any, momentum. Once trading at more than $400 per share, the stock has been beaten up for the last three years and currently sits at around $185.While those who invested before 2021 are likely sitting on comfortable gains, those who've invested more recently may not be so fortunate. Perhaps Tesla's best days have already passed, begging the question: Is it too late to invest in Tesla?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!