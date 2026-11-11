Tesla Aktie

Tesla ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 10:15:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock remains one of the more hotly debated stocks on Wall Street. Its mediocre performance over the last five years (down more than 12% at the time of writing) has tested the patience of even its most ardent admirers. Still, stock prices have no memory, and investments need to be judged more by what they could become than by what they were. In that light, is Tesla stock a buy now?

Probably the most important thing in managing investor expectations is to underpromise and overdeliver rather than overpromise and underdeliver. Unfortunately, Tesla has done a lot of the latter over the last few years, but I think there's a case to be made that it's moving toward the former right now, which makes the stock attractive to patient investors.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
10.11.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.10.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.10.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.10.26 Tesla Overweight Barclays Capital
23.10.26 Tesla Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 353,40 0,43% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX nach Rekord stabil - erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt ein neues Rekordhoch. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein schwächerer Handel. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen