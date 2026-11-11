Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.11.2026 10:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock remains one of the more hotly debated stocks on Wall Street. Its mediocre performance over the last five years (down more than 12% at the time of writing) has tested the patience of even its most ardent admirers. Still, stock prices have no memory, and investments need to be judged more by what they could become than by what they were. In that light, is Tesla stock a buy now?
Probably the most important thing in managing investor expectations is to underpromise and overdeliver rather than overpromise and underdeliver. Unfortunately, Tesla has done a lot of the latter over the last few years, but I think there's a case to be made that it's moving toward the former right now, which makes the stock attractive to patient investors.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|353,40
|0,43%
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