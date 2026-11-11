Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock remains one of the more hotly debated stocks on Wall Street. Its mediocre performance over the last five years (down more than 12% at the time of writing) has tested the patience of even its most ardent admirers. Still, stock prices have no memory, and investments need to be judged more by what they could become than by what they were. In that light, is Tesla stock a buy now?

Probably the most important thing in managing investor expectations is to underpromise and overdeliver rather than overpromise and underdeliver. Unfortunately, Tesla has done a lot of the latter over the last few years, but I think there's a case to be made that it's moving toward the former right now, which makes the stock attractive to patient investors.

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