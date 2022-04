Is It Too Late to Buy Tilray Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2021 merger between two strong cannabis companies, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria, is turning out to be fruitful. Since the deal was completed, Tilray has reported impressive quarterly results. Its recent third quarter (ended Feb. 28) report had some brights spots for investors. Revenue keeps growing, which is driving earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability. It also made a splash by forming a strategic alliance with fellow Canadian pot grower Hexo. Let's take a look at this standout pot stock and consider if the time is right to buy it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading