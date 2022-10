Is It Too Late to Buy Tilray Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the second quarter of 2021, cannabis stocks have seen challenging days without any progress on federal reforms.Even the slightest hint toward legalization causes marijuana stocks to skyrocket. That is what happened on Oct. 6 when President Biden announced a pardon for federal marijuana possession convictions. He also proposed starting a review to remove cannabis from the Schedule 1 drug list. This announcement sparked hope that cannabis reforms could take a positive turn. Canada-based cannabis firm Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 31% on Oct. 6 but plummeted the next day after the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Let's see whether now is a good time to buy Tilray stock.Continue reading