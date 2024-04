Is It Too Late to Buy Toast Stock?

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) have been hot lately. The stock has gained 34% in a year, with a 72% gain from a deep price dip last November.But that's all in the rearview mirror. Astute investors should ask whether Toast can find more butter in the years ahead. Is it too late to buy into this restaurant management software specialist?This stock sends mixed messages to data-driven investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel