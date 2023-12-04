|
Is It Too Late to Buy UiPath Stock?
UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock surged 13% during after-hours trading on Nov. 30 after the automation software provider posted its latest earnings report. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on Oct. 31, its revenue rose 24% year over year to $326 million and topped analysts' expectations by $10 million. Its adjusted net income jumped 159% to $69 million, or $0.12 per share, and beat the consensus forecast by a nickel.Those growth rates indicate UiPath is finally recovering from its slowdown over the past three years, but its stock has already risen 90% over the past 12 months in anticipation of that recovery. Is it too late to hop aboard the bullish bandwagon?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
