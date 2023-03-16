|
16.03.2023 15:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Ulta Beauty Stock?
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) just passed a huge milestone. The spa and beauty products retailer crossed $10 billion in annual sales in fiscal 2022 even as profitability expanded for a second straight year.These wins have helped propel the retailer's stock returns far above the market over the past year. But is Ulta Beauty just getting started? Let's take a closer look.Ulta Beauty's 2022 results make it a standout compared to most of its retailing peers. Revenue rose 18% to $10.2 billion thanks to the combination of strong demand, rising prices, and an expanding store base. Ulta's same-store sales were up a blazing 16% -- on top of the 38% spike in the prior year. Compare that result to Target (NYSE: TGT), which grew by 2.2% and 12.7% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
