|
11.01.2023 12:50:00
Is It Too Late to Buy UnitedHealth Group?
The market has plenty of sexy stocks that are blazing new paths in exciting, experimental industries. And UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is not one of them. Let's be clear: Not every stock can be sexy. But when it comes to investing, fundamentals trump optics. Health insurance might not be the most exciting business, but it is a vital part of the economy. Moreover, as the U.S. population ages in the coming decades, healthcare will continue to grow in importance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!