Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Software Stock?

Share prices of Unity Software (NYSE: U) have taken off big time in the past month, jumping roughly 60%. Investors seem to be excited about the company's pending merger with ironSource, as this deal is expected to unlock a lot of value in the long run.Unity, which is known for its video game engine and 3D content creation platform, announced the merger in mid-July. The deal is expected to accelerate Unity's monetization efforts and grow its advertisement business. However, a closer look at Unity's latest quarterly results released on Aug. 9 suggests that the stock may have run up too much at a time when it is finding it difficult to grow organically.Unity reported second-quarter revenue of $297 million, an increase of 9% over the prior-year period. The company's adjusted net loss increased to $0.18 per share from $0.01 per share a year ago. The results were mixed from Wall Street's perspective, as analysts were looking for a loss of $0.21 per share on revenue of $298.3 million.