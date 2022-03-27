|
27.03.2022 13:24:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?
The last few years have been a wild time for stocks. This is especially true for recent initial public offerings (IPO). The Renaissance IPO ETF was beating the S&P 500 by over 100% at one point, but that outperformance has cratered. In fact, the exchange-traded fund is now trailing the broad market by about 20% on a three-year basis.One stock that embodies this trend is Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), which was up more than 1,900% at its peak from its late 2020 IPO. But over the last six months, the stock is down 68%. This wild ride could provide a buying opportunity for curious investors. Is it too late to buy Upstart stock?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!