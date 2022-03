Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last few years have been a wild time for stocks. This is especially true for recent initial public offerings (IPO). The Renaissance IPO ETF was beating the S&P 500 by over 100% at one point, but that outperformance has cratered. In fact, the exchange-traded fund is now trailing the broad market by about 20% on a three-year basis.One stock that embodies this trend is Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), which was up more than 1,900% at its peak from its late 2020 IPO. But over the last six months, the stock is down 68%. This wild ride could provide a buying opportunity for curious investors. Is it too late to buy Upstart stock?Continue reading