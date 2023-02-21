|
21.02.2023 12:42:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?
Upstart’s (NASDAQ: UPST) stock surged 28% on Feb. 15 after the online lending company posted its fourth-quarter report. Its revenue fell 52% year over year to $147 million, but still beat analysts’ estimates by $14 million.On the bottom line, Upstart posted an adjusted net loss of $21 million, compared to a net profit of $87 million a year earlier, but its adjusted net loss of $0.25 per share still beat the consensus forecast by $0.22. Those numbers were dismal, but Upstart’s stock had also been ripe for a short squeeze, with 34% of its outstanding shares being shorted as of Jan. 30.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
