Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence lending company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) surged after releasing first-quarter earnings. It's a nice change of pace for investors who have watched the stock steadily plod lower, falling 95% from its highs.The company entered earnings with substantial short interest in its stock, which could have much to do with its post-earnings pop. In other words, you might have missed out if short squeezes are your game.However, long-term investors could have a compelling opportunity to add shares while the company's fundamentals are still turning over. Here are some very promising signs that Upstart could eventually thrive again.Continue reading