|
24.03.2022 16:37:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Vaxart Stock?
Shares of biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared back in 2020 following enthusiasm that the company would eventually become a leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. But things haven't worked out that way. Vaxart has yet to market its product, while many competitors are currently generating millions of dollars -- and in some cases, billions -- from their respective vaccines. It's no surprise, then, that the market has abandoned Vaxart. The company's shares have been southbound for the better part of one year. But the pandemic has yet to be over. There is a new variant of the coronavirus in the U.S., and this development highlights (once again) the importance of having as many effective vaccines as possible to fight the disease. With that as a backdrop, let's see what's going on with Vaxart and decide whether it is worth investing in the company today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!