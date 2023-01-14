|
14.01.2023 12:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) did something most other biotech companies didn't last year: It beat the bear market. The specialist in treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) climbed as the three major indexes dipped into bear territory. And it finished the year with a 31% gain.There was a clear reason for the enthusiasm. Vertex was on its way to proving it could be successful in areas beyond CF. The company had reported positive data for its blood-disorders candidate and then began regulatory submissions. So now, after last year's stellar share performance, the logical question is: Is it too late to buy Vertex shares? Let's find out.First, let's look at Vertex's current earnings situation. The company sells four CF treatments; the latest one, Trikafta, is its biggest moneymaker. Trikafta brought in $5.6 billion in sales for the 2021 full year. That's 75% of Vertex's total product sales. These products helped Vertex report $2.3 billion in profit for the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!