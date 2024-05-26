|
26.05.2024 15:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company that investors have been bullish on for years. The business generates billions in revenue from cystic fibrosis drugs, and it has been working on diversifying its portfolio to include a wider array of products.Today, the stock has a market capitalization of $115 billion -- that's even higher than industry stalwart Bristol Myers Squibb, which is worth approximately $88 billion. Given Vertex's impressive growth over the years and its not-so-modest valuation, is it too late to invest in the stock, and could it finally be approaching a peak? Or is there a path for Vertex's stock to go even higher?Vertex's business has been growing well over the years, but the one knock on the healthcare stock today is that it's just not generating the type of growth it may need to in order to remain a hot buy. While revenue has increased by 59% from $6.2 billion in 2020 to $9.9 billion in 2023, its quarterly year-over-year growth rate tells a different story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Vertex Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Vertex Pharmaceuticals-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Vertex Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)