Is It Too Late to Buy Veru Stock?

After Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) got a thumbs-down from a nonbinding advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 9 regarding its drug sabizabulin for the treatment of severe COVID-19, shares of the company fell by more than 60%, and recovery is nowhere in sight.And while the final call regarding whether to approve Veru's request for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin is still to come, the outlook is dire, since it's rare for regulators at the FDA to disagree with the vote of advisory committees. That means Veru's future is much more precarious than it seemed a mere month ago, and so it's natural for investors to wonder whether the ship has sailed when it comes to buying some of its stock. Let's address that question by breaking down the biotech's growth prospects and analyzing its valuation.