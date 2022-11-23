|
23.11.2022 23:54:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Veru Stock?
After Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) got a thumbs-down from a nonbinding advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 9 regarding its drug sabizabulin for the treatment of severe COVID-19, shares of the company fell by more than 60%, and recovery is nowhere in sight.And while the final call regarding whether to approve Veru's request for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin is still to come, the outlook is dire, since it's rare for regulators at the FDA to disagree with the vote of advisory committees. That means Veru's future is much more precarious than it seemed a mere month ago, and so it's natural for investors to wonder whether the ship has sailed when it comes to buying some of its stock. Let's address that question by breaking down the biotech's growth prospects and analyzing its valuation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veru Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.11.22
|Is It Too Late to Buy Veru Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
22.11.22
|Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday (MotleyFool)
|
11.11.22
|Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week (MotleyFool)
|
10.11.22
|Why Veru Stock Is Cratering Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Veru Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Veru Inc Registered Shs
|5,25
|3,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.