Is It Too Late to Buy Zscaler Stock?

Cybersecurity stock Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enjoyed quite the run-up over the past year. Shares were at a 52-week low of $131.59 last August before nearly doubling to a high of $259.61 in February.Since then, the stock has pulled back, although it remains well above its 52-week low. As a matter of fact, Zscaler shares were heading downward in the days leading to the company's earnings report for its fiscal third quarter, ended April 30.But after the report was released on May 30, the stock price reversed course and began climbing. If you missed this recent dip, is it now too late to buy Zscaler stock? Let's dig into the company to arrive at an answer.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel