Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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03.06.2026 17:33:00
Is It Too Soon to Call a Bottom on Nu Holdings Stock?
This week is not going well for me and my fellow Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) investors. Shares of NuBank's parent company hit a fresh 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. The stock has fallen 9% over the first two days of the trading week, a contrast to the back-to-back days of slight market upticks.Nu and several Latin American fintech stocks have fallen out of favor lately. Nu Holdings shares have plummeted nearly 30% so far in 2026. You can blame economic instability and intensifying competition as factors for the cooling, but this week the catalyst for the markdown is pretty clear. Nu has a new CFO, and that was enough to have two major analysts downgrade the Brazilian fintech leader.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)