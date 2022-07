Is It Wise to Invest in This Beaten-Down Fintech IPO?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent past has not been kind to financial technology and IPO stocks. In the last 12 months, the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEMKT: IPO) has been underperforming the S&P 500 by almost 50%, and the S&P 500 is down over 10% in the same time period.One stock that has gotten hit badly by this sell-off is London-based fintech Wise (LSE: WISE). The stock price for this global remittance and foreign exchange platform is down nearly 68% since its IPO a little less than a year ago, potentially providing a buying opportunity for long-term investors.Is it wise (pun intended) to invest in beaten-down IPO Wise right now? Let's take a look.