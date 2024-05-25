|
25.05.2024 11:04:00
Is Jim Cramer Right About This Apple Catalyst?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a mammoth valuation near $3 trillion. It's one of the most valuable companies in the world, trailing only rival Microsoft in market cap. But many analysts and investors remain optimistic that the business can become even more valuable in the future.One of them is CNBC's Jim Cramer. What might surprise you, however, is the reason for his optimism. It's not due to a new iPhone coming out or the company's plans to launch a chatbot, or even the strength of its services business. It involves an area of Apple's business that remains unproven.Apple's Vision Pro virtual reality headsets became available for U.S. consumers earlier this year. But with a price tag that starts at $3,499, it's steep even for Apple customers who are used to paying top dollar for its devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|175,28
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.