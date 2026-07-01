Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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02.07.2026 00:05:00
Is Joby Aviation a Buy After Clearing Its Latest Regulatory Hurdle?
The biggest question surrounding Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has never been whether electric air taxis can fly. It's whether regulators would approve them.That question became a little easier to answer after Joby began flying its first FAA-conforming production eVTOL aircraft, a major step toward obtaining Type Inspection Authorization (TIA). If you're unfamiliar, TIA is one of the final stages before full FAA certification for commercial operations.The company has now logged more than 50,000 miles of test flights, and management continues targeting commercial service this year. A lofty goal, to be sure. But does it make the stock a buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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