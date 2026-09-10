Is Joby Aviation a Buy Now?

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) wants to save passengers time -- time on the ground, that is.

In a nutshell, Joby is designing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which aims to turn an hour-long slog on a congested route into a 10-minute hop in the air -- all while offering vistas of the city from above. To get there, however, Joby needs regulatory approval, a fleet of safe, operational aircraft, vertiport infrastructure, and customers lining up to make the service profitable.

Speaking of profits, Joby has none, and cash burn is an issue any investor should consider. At the same time, it has an existing passenger business, Blade, whose demand is quickly outgrowing available aircraft. That business is showing promising signs -- perhaps strong enough to make this stock, down roughly 50% in 2026, a buy for certain investors.

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