Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 08:05:00

Is Joby Aviation a Buy Now?

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) wants to save passengers time -- time on the ground, that is.

In a nutshell, Joby is designing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which aims to turn an hour-long slog on a congested route into a 10-minute hop in the air -- all while offering vistas of the city from above. To get there, however, Joby needs regulatory approval, a fleet of safe, operational aircraft, vertiport infrastructure, and customers lining up to make the service profitable.

Speaking of profits, Joby has none, and cash burn is an issue any investor should consider. At the same time, it has an existing passenger business, Blade, whose demand is quickly outgrowing available aircraft. That business is showing promising signs -- perhaps strong enough to make this stock, down roughly 50% in 2026, a buy for certain investors.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs 5,45 -1,80% Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen