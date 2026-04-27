Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

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27.04.2026 21:45:00

Is Joby Aviation Stock a Buy in May? The Answer Depends On This One Thing

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is one of the most talked-about names in flying taxis. The company is building electric aircraft designed to take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane, aiming to carry passengers across cities in minutes.It's an exciting idea, and investors are paying enormous attention. But if you're thinking about buying the stock in May, the answer isn't straightforward. It depends on one key factor: execution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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