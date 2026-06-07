Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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07.06.2026 18:30:00
Is Joby Aviation Stock a Buy Now?
According to local news, as many as 9,000 helicopter flights can take place across New York City on a fair-weather day. You can see them whizzing over the Hudson, orbiting Liberty Island like big flies, sweeping from the Upper West Side to the Financial District, to the Brooklyn waterfront, around the South Street Seaport. Their whop-whop thrum is inescapable; it penetrates walls and fills the area around you.If you've stayed with me through this rather lengthy introduction, you might guess where this is going. When we talk about Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), or rather the potential of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, adoption of these flying taxis is usually a major question on the table. Even if a company like Joby gets regulatory approval to fly air taxis, will consumers bite? Will cities or communities adopt them? Will flights get booked?While only time will tell whether the air taxi concept sticks, several factors suggest that it will.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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