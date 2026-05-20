Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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20.05.2026 12:28:00
Is Joby Aviation Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) wants to redefine urban transportation as we know it. With its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Joby's aircraft could be ideal for bypassing congested urban transportation. The company recently made headlines with its flights in New York City and San Francisco, and it is getting closer to launching in the United States as soon as this year.With the upstart company closing in on commercial operations, does Joby Aviation stock have the potential to be a millionaire maker? Let's dive into its opportunity to find out.Joby's eVTOL aircraft takes off like a helicopter, flies like an airplane, and uses electric batteries to enable quiet, urban transportation. These aircraft allow customers to avoid the gridlock on the ground below and get to where they need to go in a fraction of the time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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