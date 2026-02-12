Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
12.02.2026 12:30:00
Is Joby Aviation Stock Yesterday's News?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is one of several companies seeking approval for an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Essentially, it is competing to build and operate air taxis. It could be an exciting development in the transportation space, but there's a long way to go before the company is sustainably profitable.Joby Aviation is making steady progress toward its big goal of regulatory approval for its eVTOL aircraft. It conducted hundreds of test flights in 2025 and is gearing up to start using simulators to train pilots. This is important progress.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
