Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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03.06.2026 22:30:00
Is Joby Aviation Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
If, on April 27, 2026, you were in Manhattan or thereabouts, you might have seen something odd whizzing through the cloudy skies. If you weren't prepared to see a new aircraft being tested above New York City, you might have thought it was a big drone, or some combination of helicopter and plane. If you were prepared, you would have recognized the unmistakable shape and motion of Joby Aviation's (NYSE: JOBY) air taxi.Image source: Joby Aviation.The six-rotor aircraft -- part of a new class of craft known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) -- soared from John F. Kennedy airport to multiple heliports in Manhattan, marking the first-ever point-to-point eVTOL demonstration in New York City. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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