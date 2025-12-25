Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
25.12.2025 15:30:00
Is Joby Aviation Yesterday's News?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock is up 73% over the last year and 326% over the last three years, and the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company is seemingly on an inexorable pathway to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-type certification and commercial launch in 2026. As such, investors might be tempted to think that the stock is poised for a "buy the rumor, sell the news" moment after its eVTOL receives certification and launches commercially.However, I think that would be a short-term approach. Here's why.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
