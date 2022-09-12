|
12.09.2022 14:06:00
Is Johnson Controls Stock a Buy?
There's little doubt that stock in building products company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) looks like a good value. But can investors have confidence in a management that disappointed investors in the spring? In a sense, it's a classic investment conundrum: Take advantage of a value situation or avoid the stock until management restores confidence with investors. Here's the lowdown. The company manufactures heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), building controls, and fire and security products and services. Its primary end market is commercial and institutional buildings. The investment case for the stock lies in the company's ability to help building owners improve the efficiency of their buildings using digital technology. Through its OpenBlue software platform and digital services, building owners/operators can amass data on building performance and use it to generate actionable insights to improve efficiency.In addition, Johnson Controls' technology plays a crucial role in helping customers meet their net-zero carbon emission goals. Furthermore, its technology helps create healthy, clean, well-ventilated buildings -- a key concern after the outbreak of COVID-19. Combined, these elements give Johnson Controls some serious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) chops that make them a compelling investment that fits these investing criteria. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
