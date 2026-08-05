Johnson Controls International Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619
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05.08.2026 22:00:49
Is Johnson Controls Stock Still a Buy After an Insider Offloaded 23,400 Shares?
Lei Zhang Schlitz, VP & Pres, GP & Solutions at Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI), sold 23,417 shares of common stock on Aug. 4, 2026, for a total value of ~$3.6 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($153.07); post-transaction value based on August 4, 2026 market close ($153.62).Johnson Controls International is a global leader in building technology and solutions with $25.0 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $93.5 billion, reflecting its position as a critical infrastructure provider. The company leverages its extensive manufacturing footprint, engineering expertise, and digital capabilities to deliver integrated building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant safety, and operational performance. With 87,000 employees globally and exposure to secular trends in building automation and sustainability, JCI maintains a competitive advantage through its comprehensive product portfolio and established relationships with major building owners and facility management organizations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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