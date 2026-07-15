Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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15.07.2026 05:32:47
Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Investors and analysts alike expected JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to do quite well this earnings season, but not this well. The powerful bank delivered a fine second quarter that crushed analyst estimates, thanks in no small part to a major part of its business that has produced meaty growth before. All in all, Mr. Market was pleased with the bank's performance, rewarding it with a nearly 3% gain across Tuesday's trading session. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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