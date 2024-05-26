26.05.2024 13:30:00

Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy? Maybe Not to Jamie Dimon: "We're Not Going to Buy Back a Lot of Stock at These Prices."

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), is one of the most listened-to voices in finance. His words, which often reveal to everyday investors how the royalty of Wall Street views the world, can move markets.What's on Dimon's mind these days? Inflated asset prices. And in his view, right now, the category of assets that have become inflated includes the shares of the company he leads.JPMorgan Chase stock has done remarkably well in recent years. Over the past decade, for instance, its shares have increased in value by 403%. Goldman Sachs, another banking giant, saw its share price rise by just 259% over the same period. The S&P 500, for comparison, rose in value by 239%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

