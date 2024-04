Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy On This Dip?

The stock's setback last week makes enough sense on the surface. In defiance of expectations, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) didn't raise its 2024 revenue guidance with its first-quarter results posted on Friday. Shares subsequently tumbled to the tune of 6%, extending a sell-off that's been underway since late March. JPMorgan stock is now down 8% from that peak.The proverbial glass isn't half-empty, however. It's half-full. This dip is a great opportunity to jump on one of the financial sector's top stocks at a bargain price. Here's why.During the three-month stretch ending in March, JPMorgan Chase turned $42.6 billion worth of revenue into a per-share operating profit of $4.44. Both figures were better than estimates of $41.9 billion and $4.11 (respectively). And both were improvements on the year-earlier comparisons of $39.3 billion and $4.10 per share (again, respectively).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel