HPIL Aktie

HPIL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091

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20.04.2026 17:48:20

Is Keudell/Morrison's $3.4 Million Trim of FLXR a Signal -- or Just Smart Rebalancing?

According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, Keudell/Morrison Wealth Management sold 84,620 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.4 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation through a flexible, actively managed fixed income strategy. Structured as an exchange-traded fund listed on the NYSE, it targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified fixed income exposure.At first glance, Keudell/Morrison trimming roughly $3.4 million worth of FLXR shares might seem meaningful -- but context, as always, matters. Even after the sale, FLXR remains the fund's second-largest holding by value, with more than 1.1 million shares worth $43.2 million. Only SCHD, at $47.0 million, commands a larger slice of the portfolio. Keudell/Morrison isn’t walking away from this position -- they’re simply making a measured adjustment to what is still a core holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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