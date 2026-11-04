Kimberly-Clark Aktie
WKN: 855178 / ISIN: US4943681035
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04.11.2026 20:15:00
Is Kimberly-Clark the Safest Dividend Stock You Can Buy Now?
There's nothing exciting about Kimberly-Clark's (NASDAQ: KMB) product portfolio. It makes stuff like Kleenex tissues and Cottonelle toilet paper. They're the type of household items that exist in the background -- we don't give much thought to them until they are needed, but consumers have little choice but to buy them.
That said, those boring products have created decades of reliable dividend payouts for shareholders. And no matter what happens with interest rates, elections, or the economy, Kimberly-Clark's products will remain in demand in the decades ahead.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimberly-Clark Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|30 500,00
|3,60%
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|97,32
|-0,94%