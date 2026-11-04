Kimberly-Clark Aktie

Kimberly-Clark ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855178 / ISIN: US4943681035

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04.11.2026 20:15:00

Is Kimberly-Clark the Safest Dividend Stock You Can Buy Now?

There's nothing exciting about Kimberly-Clark's (NASDAQ: KMB) product portfolio. It makes stuff like Kleenex tissues and Cottonelle toilet paper. They're the type of household items that exist in the background -- we don't give much thought to them until they are needed, but consumers have little choice but to buy them.

That said, those boring products have created decades of reliable dividend payouts for shareholders. And no matter what happens with interest rates, elections, or the economy, Kimberly-Clark's products will remain in demand in the decades ahead.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kimberly-Clark Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 30 500,00 3,60% Kimberly-Clark Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Kimberly-Clark Corp. 97,32 -0,94% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

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