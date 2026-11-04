Is Kimberly-Clark the Safest Dividend Stock You Can Buy Now?

There's nothing exciting about Kimberly-Clark's (NASDAQ: KMB) product portfolio. It makes stuff like Kleenex tissues and Cottonelle toilet paper. They're the type of household items that exist in the background -- we don't give much thought to them until they are needed, but consumers have little choice but to buy them.

That said, those boring products have created decades of reliable dividend payouts for shareholders. And no matter what happens with interest rates, elections, or the economy, Kimberly-Clark's products will remain in demand in the decades ahead.

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