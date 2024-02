Is Kinder Morgan a Millionaire Maker?

Investors looking to create a seven-figure portfolio should probably own a diversified list of stocks. While capital growth should be a key focus, there's also a place for high-yield investments in the mix. But should 6.8%-yielding Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) be on your buy list? There's a good reason to believe that this midstream giant won't be a millionaire maker anytime soon. And the dividend history here suggests that those considering buying it might be better off elsewhere.Simplifying things somewhat, Kinder Morgan owns the energy infrastructure that is used to move, store, and process oil and natural gas. These are vital assets and its portfolio would be difficult, if not impossible, to replace. But there's an interesting twist to the midstream business model. It is largely fee-based, with Kinder Morgan collecting tolls for the use of its assets. Thus, the price of the commodities that flow through its system are less important than the demand for those products.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel