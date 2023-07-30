|
30.07.2023 11:02:00
Is Kinder Morgan Finally Hitting Its Stride? 3 Things Investors Should Know.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy transportation and storage companies in North America. The business model is straightforward -- build assets that can return positive cash flow over their useful life and then use that cash flow to support dividend payments to shareholders.Kinder Morgan has spent the last eight years reviving its tainted image after it cut its dividend in response to the oil and gas crash of 2015. It's been a long road of repairing the balance sheet and regaining investor trust. Throw in doubts about the long-term viability of oil and natural gas assets in a carbon-conscious world, and you have a business that faces a slew of short- and long-term challenges.But Kinder Morgan seems to have found a sweet spot that shareholders can feel confident about. After all, the stock features a 6.2% dividend yield, which is four times higher than the average stock in the S&P 500. Here's a look at what the company is doing right and why its strategy makes it a reliable dividend stock.
