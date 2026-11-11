KKR Aktie

KKR ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

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11.11.2026 12:14:26

Is KKR a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

One of the most seasoned and distinctive financial companies on the scene, KKR (NYSE:KKR) won some positive attention from investors early in the week. That's because the company started it off by publishing a quarterly earnings report that easily beat analyst estimates. KKR has always been a prominent company in its niche, and in the wake of earnings, it was a popular one. That doesn't necessarily mean it's a buy, however, so let's try to evaluate its performance on that basis.

While KKR topped consensus estimates -- more on that in a moment -- it actually saw a year-over-year decline in total revenue under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) during the third quarter. This fell to $4.56 billion from $5.53 billion in the same frame of 2025. The drop was due to a slide in the business that comprises much of the company's take, insurance; this declined to slightly over $2.8 billion from the year-ago tally of $3.78 billion. KKR's total assets under management (AUM), meanwhile, rose by 11% to $804 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

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KKR & Co Inc. 88,74 -1,31% KKR & Co Inc.

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