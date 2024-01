Is Kyndryl Worth Owning In 2024?

How far from the Big Blue tree did the Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) apple fall?Formerly known as IBM's (NYSE: IBM) IT infrastructure-services division, Kyndryl spun out as an independent public company in 2021. As a separate business, Kyndryl is the world's largest provider of support for business-grade and mission-critical technology systems.Kyndryl got off to a rocky start in life. The stock was worth $6.4 billion on Day One, also known as Nov. 3, 2021. Its stock chart immediately dipped, falling all the way from $28.50 to $8.23 per share in less than a year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel